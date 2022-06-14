Source: 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 (𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐝 ) 𝐒𝐲𝐝𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐡𝐞𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 | Newsday (News)

Major General (Rtd) Sydney Bhebe has died.

He was 61.

According to a statement by Zimbabwe National Army commander Lieutenant-General David Sigauke, Maj-Gen Bhebe died on Monday evening at the Avenues Clinic in Harare.

Bhebe was born on December 30, 1960 at Masase Mission Hospital in Mberengwa district in the Midlands province.

In 1977, the late Maj-Gen crossed the border into Zambia to join the liberation struggle under the Zimbabwe African People’s Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA).

