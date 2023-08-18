Source: 1.14 MW solar plant commissioned | The Herald (Top Stories)

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE Zim-China Wanjin Agricultural Development company has successfully installed a 1.14-megawatt solar project at its Sisi Farm in Zvimba North constituency to support farming activities.

The company is a joint venture between the Defence and War Veterans Affairs Ministry and the Anhui provincial state farms group company of the People’s Republic of China.

It was established in 2010 under the Defence Economic Development to attract Foreign Direct Investment to optimise food production.

The Sisi Farm is a demonstration project where the Chinese showcase their expertise with the locals gaining knowledge.

Speaking at the farm during the commissioning ceremony yesterday, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Ministry permanent secretary, Aaron Nhepera said the plant was primarily for irrigation at the farm.

“The excess electricity that may arise will be fed into the national grid in a show of our modesty contribution to the national power supply, leading to a further reduction in load shedding,” he said.

Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka commended the company adding that the move would raise the provincial Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Area legislator, Marian Chombo and Chief Chidziva said the solar plant was going to help transform the area.