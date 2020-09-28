Source: 10 Chinese specialist doctors arrive | Herald (Top Stories)

The Chinese doctors soon after arrival at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport yesterday

Herald Reporter

A 10-member Chinese team of specialist doctors has arrived in the country and will be stationed at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for the next 12 months.

The doctors will be assisting their counterparts in Zimbabwe in fighting against the spread of Covid-19, which has ravaged the world this year, killing nearly one million people. The team of specialists doctors is the 18th medical team from China.

They were welcomed at the Robert Mugabe International Airport by the Chinese Deputy Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Zhao Baogang and acting chief director Curative Services in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Dr Maxwell Hove.

Dr Hove said relations between Zimbabwe and China in the medical field were continuing to grow.

“We have very strong relations with China in the medical field and as you are aware, this is the 18th medical team from China to visit Zimbabwe. The 17th team will be leaving this Friday,” said Dr Hove.

Captain of the medical team who is the deputy chief physician in the Radiology Department of the Zhuzhou Central Hospital, Dr Luo Weiqiang, said the team was in the country to continue assisting in the fight against Covid-19.

“We want to assist Zimbabwe in the fight against Covid-19 as well as explore other areas in the traditional medicine field.

“We will also focus on the promotion of the Chinese Traditional Medicine,’’ he said.

Among the 10 specialists is Dr Sung Shuang, a physician and traditional medicine specialist who will also be assisting at the recently launched Zimbabwe-China Traditional Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture Centre.