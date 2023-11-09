Source: 100-day cycle register progress | The Herald (Local News)

Speaking after Cabinet met on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere reported progress made in the implementation of priority projects for the third 100-day cycle of 2023, as presented by the Ministers of Health and Child Care; Home Affairs and Cultural Heritag; Local Government and Public Works and Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

Herald Reporter

The interventions by Government under the 100-day cycles continue to register tremendous impact on people and have transformed several communities by ensuring that the outcomes and set deadlines in the National Development Strategy 1 are met.

The 100-day cycles measure and outline in detail progress registered in a space of 100 days and have been used as the building blocks to the realisation of the objectives captured within Vision 2030, of transforming Zimbabwe into an upper middle income economy.

The programme involves splitting major projects into smaller and manageable developments done and completed within the 100 days, giving tight deadlines to the implementing units.

Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Douglas Mombeshora reported that drilling and installation of solar powered boreholes has been completed at 10 health facilities in Manicaland.

Construction of the Bhale Health Post in Hwange District had reached 70 percent completion.

Construction of Mutare NatPharm warehouse was 98 percent complete. Installation of medical gas reticulation was 98 percent complete at Banket Hospital, 97 percent at Chivhu Hospital and 80 percent at Victoria Falls Hospital.

Construction of Runyararo Clinic in Chimanimani District was 85 percent complete, while Mataga Clinic in Mberengwa District was fully compelted, said Minister Muswere.

Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe said preliminary engagements were done with stakeholders for the establishment of Community Archives in the former Mashonaland Central protected villages.

The Harava waiting Mothers’ Shelter in Zaka District of Masvingo province was 96 percent complete. Construction of the ZRP Dotito station in Mount Darwin District of Mashonaland Central had reached 95 percent.

Decentralisation of e-passport services to Mwenezi District of Masvingo Province had started, with materials now on site.

Acting Minister of Local Government and Public Works July Moyo reported that electrical reticulation at the Lupane Composite Offices was 10 percent complete.

Construction of the perimeter wall at Mutare DDC was now 77 percent complete. Construction of roads in Mashonaland Central, Manicaland, Masvingo, and Mashonaland East provinces under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme 2 through devolution funds were at different stages of completion.

Staff houses at Gutu Secondary School were 70 percent complete. The science laboratory at Chitimbe High School was 98 percent complete.

A classroom block at Musiya Primary School was 65 percent complete, with a classroom block at Nyamanzou Primary School 50 percent complete and one at Rujeko School was 98 percent complete among others.

Speaking as Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister de Moyo reported that 9 066 children had been reached through awareness raising skills, while 110 social service providers were trained to offer online counselling and support victims of online violence against children. A cottage and a hut, under the Project Dzimba and Portable Water, had been built and completed for Mr Moses Nyakabau of Mutoko, a grossly disabled pensioner which has been completed.

Authority to train 162 arbitrators on the new provisions of the Labour Amendment Act, No. 11 of 2023 had been granted; and 100 white canes were procured for 100 blind persons in Chikomba District of Mashonaland East.