Source: 102-year-old granny casts ballot | The Herald (Local News)

Gogo Ndlovu

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu in Gwanda

GOGO Agnes Ndlovu (102) braved the scorching sun today as she wobbled from the Gwanda Old People’s Home to cast her vote at Gwanda High School yesterday.

She lives just 200m away from the station, but when you are 102 that can be a struggle, but determination made it possible.

Leaning desperately on her walking stick, Gogo Ndlovu soldiered on until she reached her destination to exercise her democratic right. When she reached the polling station she was breathless and had to sit on a slab in order to catch her breath.

Gogo Ndlovu said the desire to exercise her right motivated her to cast her vote.

“I now have difficulties in walking but I vowed to come to the polling station to cast my vote. I understand that as a citizen of the country I have a role to contribute in shaping the future of the country through my vote,” she said in an interview after voting.

“As long as I’m alive and can walk I will cast my vote. From here I will wobble back to my home to get my rest but I’m leaving this place with a smile knowing that I have done my part.”

Gogo Ndlovu is not the only elderly person from the Gwanda Old People’s Home who cast their vote. Nilton Moyo (91) went to the Gwanda High School polling station at around 7am only to discover that he had left his national identity card at home.

While the walk was hard, he braved the scorching sun and went back to collect his ID card and returned to the polling station to cast his vote. Japhet Zikhali (70) who also stays at the home also cast his vote at Gwanda High School.