Source: 11 candidates vie for Presidency | The Herald (Local News)

President Mnangagwa

Herald Reporter

ELEVEN candidates have successfully filed their nomination papers to contest in the Presidential election on August 23, when Zimbabwe holds its harmonised elections.

In an interview with Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN Prime) last night, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) deputy chairperson Ambassador Rodney Kiwa confirmed the development.

The 11 candidates are President Mnangagwa of ZANU PF, Mr Joseph Makamba Busha of Free Zim Congress, Mr Nelson Chamisa of CCC, Mr Trust Chikohora of ZCPD and Mr Blessing Kasiyamhuru of ZIPP.

Others are Mr Saviour Kasukuwere, an Independent candidate, Professor Lovemore Madhuku of NCA, Mr Wilbert Mubaiwa of NPC, Mr Gwinyai Henry Muzorewa of UANC, Douglas Mwonzora of MDC and Mr Wilson Harry Peter of DOP.

The Nomination Courts sat on Wednesday and candidates filed their nomination papers.

ZANU PF filed applications for all its candidates while other parties could not for various reasons, resulting in the revolutionary party winning 53 council seats unopposed.