Source: 11 suspects up for robbing trucks | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Crime Reporter

A GANG of 11 suspected armed robbers, including former officers of security services, has appeared in court on allegations of targeting and robbing six truck drivers delivering groceries and other goods countrywide.

The 11 are: Constable Loveridge Tonderai Dzimwasha of ZRP Stodart in Harare, Panganai Munemo, a former policeman, Zvivai Mangwanda, a former Air Force of Zimbabwe officer, Desire Tsaurai Kupara, an ex-intelligence officer, Definitely Anesu Gawaza, Nicholas Murasira, Tafirenyika Mariga, Geselda Fadzai Katema, Tapiwa Mafadze, Stephen Chikota and Shadreck Matenga.

The suspects appeared before Harare Magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje who remanded them in custody to today for their bail application. They are facing six charges of robbery.

The gang allegedly robbed truck driver Mr Chigidi Chigidi and his assistant of US$2 570 and their cellphones. It is alleged that on December 10 last year, Katema approached Mr Chigidi at Munela Wholesalers along Coventry Road in Workington, Harare, and told him that she had a parcel that she wanted to be transported to Chegutu and was looking for a truck going in that direction.

The two then exchanged contact details and Mr Chigidi was given contact details for Murasira who was named as the person to receive the parcel. Four days later, Katema contacted Mr Chigidi, handed over the parcel and said he would meet Murasira at Chibhero turn-off in Norton.

It is further alleged that, around midnight on December 15, 2022, Mr Chigidi, who was in the company of his workmate Emmanuel Marume and driving a Scania 15-tonne truck (AEZ) loaded with groceries worth US$30 000 and on their way to Kwekwe, met Murasira at Chibhero turn-off as agreed.

Murasira was in a white Toyota Baby Quantum (AFD 7505) and was in the company of Dzimwasha, Munemo, Mangwanda and Kupara.

It is alleged that as soon as Mr Chigidi handed over the parcel, Dzimwasha and Munemo jumped into the truck, produced ZRP identity cards and told Chigidi that he was under arrest for possessing dangerous drugs.

He was handcuffed and bundled into the Quantum with Mr Marume where they were forced to lie on the floor together with Murasira.

The Baby Quantum was then driven off the scene leaving the truck under the custody of Mariga, Katema and Mafadza and a driver only known as Stallone, who is still at large.

Mr Chigidi and his assistant were later dumped in Goromonzi and robbed of US$2 570 and their cellphones. They made a report at ZRP Goromonzi.

On January 6, police investigations led to Mangwanda’s arrest and he led the police to Dzimwasha, Munemo and Kupara. Police also tracked down the Toyota Quantum to a car sale in Harare where it was now being sold.

Further investigations by the police revealed that the gang would store their loot in Glen View and Chitungwiza where Matenga and Chikota were arrested.

It was also discovered that on January 25 last year, the suspects also robbed a lorry loaded with 30 tonnes of rice in Beatrice area along Harare-Masvingo Road and in March last year they also robbed a truck loaded with 30 tonnes of cooking oil in Shamva which was destined for Bindura.

On July 31, 2022, the suspects are accused of robbing another truck loaded with 350 boxes of eggs coming from Mutare and on 30 September last year they hit another truck loaded with 30 tonnes of sugar which was coming from Chiredzi in Beatrice area along the Harare-Masvingo Road.

On October 26 last year, they robbed another truck loaded with 30 tonnes of ZimGold cooking oil in Chivhu and on September 22 last year they hit a truck near Norton along Bulawayo road which was loaded with Probrands merchandise destined for Bulawayo.