14 Family members in horror crash- two die

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

Two people died and twelve others were injured when a Toyota Hiace Kombi with 14 members of the same family veered off the road on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 1:10 pm on 17 September 2023 at the 124 km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo road.

In a statement, the police said the bodies of the deceased were taken for post-mortem to Kadoma General Hospital, along with the injured victims.

“Victims were believed to have been family members,” said police.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 124-kilometer peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road on 17/06/23 at around 1310 hours in which two people were killed whilst 12 others were injured.

“A Toyota Hiace kombi with 14 family members on board veered off the road to the right before overturning and landing on its wheels. The bodies of the victims were taken to Kadoma General Hospital for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital,” reads the statement.