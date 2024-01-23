14 percent unemployed in Mash West 

Mr Makumbe giving his report

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

CONTRARY to reports peddled by the country’s detractors, Zimbabwe’s unemployment rate is far below 90 percent with Mashonaland West’s pegged at 14,1 percent.

This was revealed by Mr Perfect Makumbe, Zimstats Manager for demographic statistics at the 2022 Population and Housing Census provincial profiles, district data sheets and provincial Gross Domestic Product (GDP) dissemination workshop held this morning at a local hotel in Chinhoyi.

“When we dealt with the unemployment rate, we used the international labour law’s definition of unemployment and not street definitions.

“The provincial unemployment rate was at 14.2 percent and not those numbers we hear elsewhere.”

The unemployment rate in the province was high in the Kariba district.

The workshop also deliberated on mortality rates and education levels among other issues.

It was revealed that the provincial literacy rate stood at 93.1 percent, with males having 94,7 percent and 91,6 per cent for females.