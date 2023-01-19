Source: 140 hours of unpaid work for exam cheat | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

A 2022 Chinhoyi 2 High School Form Four student has been slapped with 140 hours of community service after being found guilty of trying to cheat in a national examination.

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

He was caught with an answer template to a Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Combined Science paper.

Edmore Makuwerere (18) of Hunyani suburb, Chinhoyi pleaded guilty to the charges when he appeared before Chinhoyi Magistrate, Mr Batanai Madzingira who initially slapped him with four months imprisonment.

He will conduct the hours of unpaid work at the new Chinhoyi Court Complex.

ZIMSEC regional manager, Canaan Katekwe represented the State as the complainant.

The Court heard that on October, 22 last year, Makuwerere, who was candidate number 3374, entered the exam room at Chinhoyi 2 High School and sat for the Combined Science Paper 2 Theory (4003/2) final examination for 2022, which started at 9am.

An invigilator, Mr Cloud Marunga inspected the accused person’s statement of entry and discovered that there were answers written at the back.

The answers corresponded with the exam questions.