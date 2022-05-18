Source: 15-man gang raids family | Herald (Crime)

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

FIFTEEN robbers armed with machetes attacked a family in Inyathi in Matabeleland North Province and got away with US$1 800, cellphones and various electrical gadgets.

The incident occurred last Friday night at a house in Famona Village.

No arrests have been made and police are still looking for the suspects.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP is investigating a robbery incident which occurred at a house in Famona Village, Inyathi on May 13, 2022 where 15 unknown suspects attacked a complainant aged 25 and three other family members.

“The suspects who were putting on face masks and wielding machetes demanded cash and valuables before they stole US$1800 cash, a Samsung smart phone, Itel P37, Hauwei smart phone and a plasma television set all valued at US$2 700,” he said.

Recently, police declared war on armed robbers following an increase in violent crimes countrywide and have since deployed CID crack teams countrywide to track down and arrest all criminals involved in such activities.

Seven armed robbers recently raided a company in Southerton, Harare and got away with US$384 880, over $11 000 and Mozambican road toll books valued at US$55 000.

The incident occurred on May 4. The robbers, who were armed with two rifles and explosives, first held hostage four victims before ransacking the premises at ZX Fuels. They blasted a safe and stole US$2 316, $11 551,40 and blasted another office with a bullet proof glass where they stole Mozambique road toll books worth US$55 075 and a safe containing US$378 057.

In another case, three robbers shot and killed a Chiweshe businessman after they raided his house and stole US$2 300 cash and six cellphones. The victim was shot once on the right side of the chest and died on the spot.

In Masvingo, four armed robbers also raided Total Service Station and got away with a Toyota Hilux and a safe containing an undisclosed amount of cash.

The four first attacked a security guard before tying both his hands and legs with a rope. A team of police forensic experts and fingerprint scientists was also recently roped in to assist in investigating the case in which four robbers recently raided a Mashwede Holdings food court and two other premises in Southlea Park, Harare.

Police said they are still hunting the gang of four armed robbers who got away with a vehicle, a Mitsubishi double cab and more than US$5 000.

The vehicle which had been parked at the premises for safe keeping was later found dumped in Nyatsime area and also near the scene was the safe containing the cash which had been robbed at Mashwede Holdings.

On May 13, police in Glendale arrested Romeo Nyazvigo (27) for negligently discharging a firearm in a public place and for having no firearm certificate. The suspect fired two shots into the air with a Retay Mod 82 gun at Tsungubvi Council beerhall in Glendale after an altercation with another motorist.