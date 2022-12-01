Source: $1,6bn earmarked for mining cadastre rollout | Herald (Business)

Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando earlier in the year said the ministry had purchased some of the gadgets required to modernise the mining cadastre system.

Tapiwanashe Mangwiro-Senior Business Reporter

THE Ministry Finance and Economic Development has earmarked $1,6 billion to finalise the rollout of the mining cadastre system across the country’s remaining nine provinces following its implementation in Manicaland in July last year.

The mining cadastre is a computer-based system for mining title management expected to enhance transparency and accountability in the administration of mining titles. The system will store all records of interest in the land such as licence holders’ rights, restrictions and Government activities.

Finance and Economic Development Minister, in the 2023 national budget said, “Accordingly, in support of the aforesaid programme (mining cadastral), an amount of $1,6 billion has been set aside under the 2023 National Budget for that purpose”

“A computer-based cadastre mining system adopted by the Government provides instant and up-to-date information on mining claims status including ownership of mining claims. This initiative is expected to provide impetus to the realisation of the US$12 billion mining industry by the year 2023.”

Mining is strategically important to Zimbabwe given it generates more than three-quarters of the country’s annual foreign currency earnings and accounts for the second largest share of gross domestic product (GDP) after agriculture.

The computerised mining register is also expected to be the central database for storage of information on applications and licences. It will also reduce processing time for the issuance of mining titles and other mining services in line with best practices across the globe.

Currently, mining licence separations are marked on the ground by metal stakes, concrete beacons or some other fixed points surveyed using conventional methods such as theodolite or archaic methods involving tape and chains. Provide an efficient and transparent system for the management of mineral tenements and licenses, leases and permits, consistent with the Mining and Quarrying Laws of the island. It will provide guidelines for appropriately formatted data, maps and reports for internal and external users.

The system will provide various levels of security and access to the information, reflecting the various functional roles in the administration of mining licenses.

The security tools would preserve the confidentiality of the information against human errors, unauthorised access and unforeseen circumstances.

Mining analyst Faith Chinjodzi said, “Once complete, the system will bring transparency in licensing of claims and improve management of mining titles, critical for attracting investment in the sector. The current influx of investment can be doubled or tripled in the next five years if all claims are accounted for.”

The system has since been successfully rolled out in Manicaland Province and is expected to be fully operational across the country’s remaining nine provinces during 2023.

Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando earlier in the year said the ministry had purchased some of the gadgets required to modernise the mining cadastre system.

He recently told the Cabinet that his ministry was in the process of updating mining title information and registration per province.

Mining analyst Engineer Emmanuel Nhende said, “As the country modernises the system it is important to recognise and address the needs and aspirations of the stakeholders. This can be made possible through adequate consultation.

“These stakeholders include mining companies, artisanal and small-scale miners, farmers, landowners, civil society, communities affected by mining, various Government departments and other key stakeholders with interest or affected in any way by mining.”

Other analysts have however said failure to manage expectations, especially on access to mining title and dispute resolution, had been the major cause of chaos in the mining sector, which hindered the Government’s ability to translate mineral wealth to development.