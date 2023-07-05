Source: 17 people die in three road accidents this week – #Asakhe – CITE

By Promise Dube

Seventeen people have died in three road traffic accidents this week, according to the Zimbabwe Republic Police ( ZRP), who have urged motorists to obey road regulations and avoid driving at night if possible.

The first road accident occurred on July 1, 2023, when a Yutong bus crashed head-on with a Toyota Allion vehicle at the 81-kilometre peg along the Harare-Masvingo road, killing five people, including a one-year-old child.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has since announced the names of the five victims as Alexio Kamumvuri (48), Varaidzo Musapurwa (32) and Maila Dungwizha, a one-year-old infant, all of 10 Impala Plains Rovangoma in Karoi; Mudhoni Chihuri (33) and Tatenda Kisi (22) both of 21 Gifford Road Southerton in Harare.

“ZRP implores motorists to adhere to road rules and regulations and avoid night driving if possible,” the Asst Commissioner said in a statement.

On July 3, 2023, in the same week, police confirmed nine people also died whilst 12 others were injured in a Nissan Caravan vehicle with yet-to-be-established passengers on board when it was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit vehicle with seven passengers.

Police said this accident occurred along the 53-kilometre peg along the Harare to Chirundu Road around 1800 hours.

“The bodies of the victims were taken to Norton Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured were admitted at Inkomo and Sally Mugabe Hospitals,” police said.

Another fatal road traffic accident occurred along the 140-kilometre peg Bulawayo to Beitbridge road which claimed three lives on July 4, 2023, around 0030 hours.

“Three people were killed whilst four others were injured when a Toyota Hilux vehicle with nine passengers on board,” police said.

“The Toyota Hilux vehicle veered off the road to the right before hitting the trailer of a Mthethi Dragon Bus with six passengers on board. The bodies of the victims were taken to Gwanda Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.”