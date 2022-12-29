Source: 18 months for sex with minor | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Yeukai Karengezeka Court correspondent

A 26-year-old Chitungwiza woman has been sentenced to effective 18 months in prison for being intimate with a 15-year-old boy.

Sharon Hombori was convicted by Chitungwiza magistrate Ms Barbra Mateko after a full trial.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges of having been intimate with a minor.

Prosecutor Ms Monalisa Karemba, proved that in April 2021, Hombori proposed love to the boy and the two became love birds. During the period when they were in love, they had consensual sex on several occasions.

The issue only came to light when the boy’s brothers caught them in bed and reported the matter to the police.