Source: 186 000 arrested for bribery, smuggling | Herald (Crime)

Crime Reporter

MORE than 186 600 people have been arrested countrywide on the three targeted crackdowns against cross-border crimes, bribing police and operating in machete gangs.

The suspects have been arrested in separate incidents and most of them have either been fined or are appearing in court facing various charges.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police will continue conducting these targeted operations countrywide.

“On Sunday, police arrested 239 people countrywide under the operation “No to cross border crimes”. So far 160 616 people have been arrested since that operation began. Also on Sunday, police throughout the country arrested another 130 people under the ongoing operation, “No to machete gangs”. Cumulative arrests since January 1, 2022 now stand at 26 675,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said on Saturday, members of the National Taskforce deployed in Beitbridge under operation “No to cross border crimes,” arrested Loreen Moyo (30) for bribery.

Moyo is alleged to have offered a R250 bribe to members of the taskforce to facilitate the release of her friend who had been arrested for entry by evasion at Old Bridge, Beitbridge Border Post.

Similarly, last Friday, members of the taskforce arrested a motorist, Emmanuel Muhloza (36), for alleged bribery at Bubi roadblock along the Beitbridge-Masvingo Road.

The suspect offered a R100 bribe to evade arrest for driving without a licence.

At least four people, including a conductor, were recently arrested in separate incidents in Bulawayo and Plumtree on allegations of offering bribes to police officers at roadblocks.

These people offered the bribes in an attempt to induce the officers to release them after they had been arrested for traffic offences.

On Thursday last week police in Plumtree arrested three people in connection with bribery at a roadblock at the 98km peg along the Bulawayo-Plumtree Road.