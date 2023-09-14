Source: 19 arrested in connection with Barbourfields violence | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

Police have so far arrested 19 people in connection with the violence which erupted on Sunday during a soccer match between Dynamos and Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

On Monday police said the law will take its course on hooligans at soccer matches as no stone will be left unturned to account for the suspects involved in the Barbourfields Stadium violence.

All the 19 suspects were arrested between Monday and yesterday.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests and said investigations were still in progress.

“The ZRP reports that the total number of suspects arrested in connection with the public violence at Barbourfields Stadium is now 19. Investigations are continuing with a view of accounting for all the suspects,” he said.

He said they will later on release the names of the 19 suspects they have arrested so far.

By Tuesday, at least 12 people, including a couple that was armed with a pistol, had been arrested in connection with the soccer match violence.

Of the 12 arrested, four were arrested for criminal nuisance, six for public violence while a couple was arrested after being found in possession of a pistol that had brought into the stadium.

The couple is facing charges of violating the Firearms Act.

At least eight people, including four police officers, were injured while three police vehicles were damaged in the violence.

Police have since condemned all forms of public violence and said investigations are being conducted with a view to arrest the hooligans involved.

On Monday, Asst Comm Nyathi said they were also disturbed by some politicians who tried to take advantage of the high profile soccer match to incite violence before, during and after the soccer match.