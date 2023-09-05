Source: 19-points Chegutu student seeks varsity scholarship | The Herald (Local News)

Rejoice Makoni

Herald Correspondent

Taonashe Mambizo, a student from Chegutu High School, is appealing for a scholarship to enable her to proceed to university after passing her A level with 19 points.

She completed her A level in November 2022 and up to now she has not yet secured a place at any university because her parents do not afford to pay for her fees as they are not employed.

Mambizo said she was looking for a scholarship so that she can proceed with her education.

“I wrote my O-Level in 2020 and it was not easy as my parents were not able to pay well for my school fees,” she said. “I then proceeded to A-Level which I finished with 19 points and I am now appealing for financial assistance for me to go university.”

Mambizo said it was not easy for her parents to provide fees for her academic journey.

“My parents cannot afford to pay for my fees because they are not employed, yet they have to send my siblings to school also,” she said.

“I studied hard that I can source for scholarship and I am looking forward to going to university level to study actuarial science.

“For now I am grounded as I have nowhere to start from; I am seeking help from well-wishers to assist me with financial support. I will be very comfortable to get tangible help and I just want to urge my fellow academic pursuers to work hard and know that it is possible to finish schooling before the stipulated time frame.”

Mambizo studied Business Studies, Pure Mathematics, Statistics and Economics and scored three As and a B in Pure Mathematics.