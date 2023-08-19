Source: 19 police recruits arrested for public violence in Harare | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

POLICE in Zimbabwe have said 19 recruits were arrested for a spate of violence that rocked Harare on Friday evening.

In a statement, National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the 19 will face the full wrath of the law.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that investigations are currently underway in connection with the unruly conduct exhibited by some Police recruits in Harare Central Business District on 18th August 2023 between 1830 hours and 1930 hours.

“Nineteen (19) Police recruits have been arrested and will face the due processes of the law,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

He said the Commissioner-General of Police Godwin Matanga does not condone violent behaviour by any police officer and assures the public of the professionalism of police officers as they interact with the people of Zimbabwe and visitors.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said more details on the incident will be released in due course.