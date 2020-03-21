Source: 2 armed robbers killed in shootout with police | Newsday (News)

Two suspected armed robbers were shot and killed, while five accomplices were arrested following a high-speed chase and gunfire exchange along Glenara Avenue in Eastlea, Harare, yesterday.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The deceased were part of a seven-member gang suspected of robbing Harare businessmen Tawanda Nyambirai and Rodney Dangarembizi of more than US$200 000 as well as money-changers in Chitungwiza early this month.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the shootings, saying the gang had been tracked by the police over the past three days and were chased from Hatfield until they started exchanging gunshots with the police.

Nyathi said the police vehicle was badly damaged by the robbers who were driving a Mazda BT50 vehicle without number plates.

“The police were tracking these suspects for close to three days. They operate from South Africa.

“Among the arrested were Godfrey Mupamhanga, Taurai Chitepo and other unidentified South Africans. They are suspects in the robbery of Tawanda Nyambirai, Rodney Dangarembizi and money changers in Chitungwiza,” Nyathi said.

