2 armed robbers run out of luck

The arrests come after police are still investigating a case in which a pirate taxi driver lost his Honda Fit and more than US$1 200 along the Harare-Masvingo Road to four robbers he had offered a lift at the Mbudzi roundabout area on Monday.

Crime Reporter

TWO suspected armed robbers have been arrested in Plumtree, a few hours after they had attempted to rob a house in the area before the owner blew a whistle to alert some neighbours early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at a house in Madubes, Plumtree around 1am.

The robbers are Owen Limakho (41) and Mbuso Dube (age not given).

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“The suspects threatened to rob the complainant aged 52 while armed with firearms before the complainant alerted neighbours by blowing a whistle,” he said. “The suspects sped off from the scene in a gate-away Toyota Mark 2 vehicle (ABH 2620).

“Investigations by Police led to the arrest of the duo and the recovery of a balaclava woollen hat, 8 800K Vilts Electric Shocker, Dan Wesson 357 Magnum revolver, 177 CAL 4.5mm Gas Pistol and a 12 volts Willard size battery in the Toyota Mark 2 vehicle.”

The driver also lost R1 630 and two cellphones after being attacked by the robbers near Chirumhanzu Turn-Off, where they had requested to be dropped off.

Upon reaching the turn-off, the suspects requested to be dropped, and when the driver stopped, they captured him and tied him with a rope before dumping him in a bush.

Police in Bulawayo Central are also investigating a robbery incident where a motorist lost US$10 000 after being blocked by an unmarked Blue Honda Fit and a silver Toyota Mark X on Tuesday.