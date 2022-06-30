Source: 2 DJs murdered over woman | Newsday (News)

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

POLICE in Chinamhora, Mashonaland East province, have launched a manhunt for suspects who allegedly stabbed two disk jockeys (DJs) to death over a woman.

Tafadzwa Muponda (23) and Allan Mugowa (26) were found dead outside a bottle store at Zimbiru Business Centre.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii confirmed the incident.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might have information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to alert the nearest police station,” he said.

According to the police, on June 27 at around 2am, the deceased were inside Garanehama Bottle Store where they are employed as DJs.

It is reported that two unidentified men entered the bottle store with two women and drank beer.

It is alleged that Mugowa then clashed with the men after he had tried to talk to one of the women.

Mugowa reportedly took an empty beer and threatened to assault the two male patrons. Mugowa then went outside with the four patrons, prompting his colleague Muponda to follow him.

Muponda was then stabbed to death. However, villagers failed to locate Mugowa. A search was conducted and Mugowa’s body was found about 700 meters from the bottle store lying in a pool of blood.

Police attended the scene and discovered that Muponda had a stab wound on the chest while Mugowa had a stab wound on the stomach.

The post 2 DJs murdered over woman appeared first on NewsDay Zimbabwe.