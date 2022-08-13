Source: 2 injured in hit-and-run at double funeral vigil | Herald (Crime)

A hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at the funeral vigil being held at section 7 Trojan Mine in Bindura is the cause of discomfort for the neighbours, although relatives of the deceased still attended.

Fungai Lupande-Mashonaland Central Bureau

The double funeral vigil of the Bindura mother, Dorcas Chigudhu (55) who was murdered by her teenage son Regis Ruza (19) on Wednesday who later died at the police station on the same day, is being shunned by neighbours after a near tragic accident at the funeral wake.

As family and neighbours assembled for the vigil, two people were injured when struck by a hit-and-run driver in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Tobias Patizai (32) of Section 4 Trojan Mine sustained head injuries, but the name and condition of the other man are not known.

Patizai was taken to Bindura Hospital where he was receiving medical attention yesterday. His mother Mrs Kezina Patizai said the accident happened at around 3am when Tobias was sitting around a fire close to the road at the funeral.

“I was called when the accident had already happened and I was told that my son was run over by a vehicle together with another man,” she said. “The driver of the vehicle did not stop to render assistance to the injured and we rushed them to Bindura Hospital.”

Mrs Patizai said her family started staying at Trojan Mine together with the Ruza family long back and it was impossible for her family to miss the funeral wake.

“We knew this family well and my family could not fail to attend the funeral vigil,” she said. “I was at the funeral wake, but left earlier to retire to bed. My son Tobias also came to the funeral wake where he was struck by the car and after the accident people disappeared and only relatives were left at the funeral.”

Tobias, whose left ear was severely injured, said he did not remember much about the accident because he was drunk.

“I am in pain and I am going back to gather information on what happened,” he said. “I became unconscious after being hit by the car and I woke up at the hospital.”

Mr Doubt Penera, who came from Mt Darwin for the funeral, said people were sitting around a fire when he was awoken by the commotion.

“People were shouting for the driver of the vehicle to stop, but the driver continued moving,” he said. “Two people were injured and a Trojan Mine ambulance ferried them to Bindura Provincial Hospital.”

Mr Douglas Mazwi, who was at Bindura Hospital for post mortems for Ms Chigudhu and her son, said burial arrangements were not yet finalised.

“The doctors said Covid-19 tests need to be done first,” he said. “Burial arrangements are not yet in place. The deceased might be buried in Dotito, Mt Darwin.”