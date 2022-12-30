Source: 2 men arrested for possessing unregistered firearms | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

The Esigodini man was reportedly using the firearm to threaten other patrons in a bottle store on Christmas Day. In Kuwadzana, the man also produced his firearm in a nightclub.

Crime Reporter

Two men have been arrested in Harare and Esigodini over possession of unregistered firearms.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incidents. “On Christmas Day, police in Esigodini arrested Elton Ncube for possessing an unregistered firearm.

“The suspect had a misunderstanding with other patrons in a bottle store at Gabeni Village and produced a Barreda C4 Signal pistol. Police recovered the Barreda C4 Signal pistol, loaded with a magazine of seven rounds.”

In Kuwadzana, police arrested Trust Kagweda (36) after he produced a firearm at a nightclub in the area.

A 213, 9mm Noringo pistol was recovered from the suspect.

Meanwhile, police have intensified investigations into a case in which a suspect stabbed other patrons at a nightclub in Harare on December 22.

In the video circulating on social media, the suspect is seen holding a knife and stabbing other patrons.

In a statement, Asst Comm Nyathi said: “The ZRP reiterates that investigations are at an advanced stage with a view of arresting the suspect who is seen on a video which has gone viral on social media openly brandishing a knife at Pabloz Night Club, Sam Levy village, Borrowdale, Harare, while threatening to stab other patrons after a dispute.

“The suspect had to be restrained by other people.

“The incident occurred on December 22, and was reported at ZRP Borrowdale. One person sustained a stab wound on the right hand.”