Source: 2 teenagers up for killing colleague | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Yeukai Karengezeka-Court Correspondent

Two teenage boys from Christon Bank have appeared in court for allegedly killing an older acquaintance, Nisand Maruza (25), by stabbing him with two knives on the chest and in the back after a misunderstanding.

The incident took place on a farm compound on the northern outskirts of Harare. The cousins both, aged 15, appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with murder.

They were remanded in custody to June 27 and were advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

One of the alleged killers is a Form Three student, while his co-accused is a former school drop out who is now doing Grade 7. The State alleged that on April 6, one of the boys was slapped once on the face by Mr Maruza after a misunderstanding and this triggered a fight.

Mr Maruza had been sitting near a tuckshop where he observed the two teenagers arguing with two other people. He is reported to have reprimanded them and went on to slap one.

The other teenager joined the fight and the cousins both produced knives and pinned Mr Maruza against a wall.

One of the boys stabbed him on the chest while the other stabbed him in the back.

The boys ran away after Mr Maruza collapsed and while unconscious was taken by a friend, Lawrence Mwale, to his father Nyikadzino Maruza who observed a wound and blood on his chest.

The two rushed the attack victim to Christon Bank clinic where he was pronounced dead on arrival by the sister-in-charge.

Residents spotted the accused persons in the farm compound and effected a citizen’s arrest before handing them over to Marlborough Police.