20-year-old man jailed for bedding minor

Senior Court Reporter

A 20-year-old man was jailed for two years after being found guilty of having sexual intercourse on several occasions with his teenage lover, who is below the consenting age.

Vakirai Kumira was initially sentenced to three years behind bars after he was convicted of having sexual intercourse with his 13-year-old lover.

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Gloria Takundwa set aside a year of his jail term on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

Kumira was jailed after a full trial.

Mr Loveit Muringwa appeared for the State.