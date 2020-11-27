2021 Budget Highlights

2021 Budget Highlights

  • Budget size $421,6 billion

  • Revenue collection projections $390,8 billion

  • Public debt $1,972,848.34

  • Economy expected to rebound by 7.4% in 2021 from a consecutive 2-year downturn.

  • Year on year inflation is projected to reach 9% by the end of 2021

  • Overall budget balance -30,812.76

  • Current account balance $73837.3

  • International Reserves (Months of Import Cover) 2 months

  • Primary and Secondary Education  got the highest vote, followed by health and child care and on number three lands and agriculture

  • Upward review of tax free threshold from $5 000 to $10 000.

  • Forex Corporate Tax payments to take into account RBZ prescribed retention or liquidation thresholds

  • Upward Review of the IMTT tax free threshold from ZW$300 to ZW$500

