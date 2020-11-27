Source: 2021 Budget Highlights | Newsday (News)
Budget size $421,6 billion
Revenue collection projections $390,8 billion
Public debt $1,972,848.34
Economy expected to rebound by 7.4% in 2021 from a consecutive 2-year downturn.
Year on year inflation is projected to reach 9% by the end of 2021
Overall budget balance -30,812.76
Current account balance $73837.3
International Reserves (Months of Import Cover) 2 months
Primary and Secondary Education got the highest vote, followed by health and child care and on number three lands and agriculture
Upward review of tax free threshold from $5 000 to $10 000.
Forex Corporate Tax payments to take into account RBZ prescribed retention or liquidation thresholds
Upward Review of the IMTT tax free threshold from ZW$300 to ZW$500
