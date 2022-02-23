Source: 2022 population, housing census preps at advanced stage | Herald (Top Stories)

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

The preparations for the 2022 population and housing census scheduled for April 21 are at an advanced stage with supervisors receiving training on how to conduct the census.

Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstats) yesterday began training its Level 1 supervisors who will cascade the training to Level 2s who are district supervisors and Level 3s who are census enumerators.

In an interview, at the training workshop in Harare, Zimstats director for demography and social statistics Mr Aluwisio Mukavhi said the preparations were at an advanced stage to conduct the census.

“As Zimstats we are more than prepared to conduct the census because the most important phase of the census which is the census mapping was completed in January and that is the first critical element for us to conduct the census,” he said.

Mr Mukavhi said they have selected people who are at a managerial level and senior civil servants as their Level 1 trainees so that they will be able to train lower levels.

He said the selection was aimed to maintain seniority as far as the work processes were concerned.

Mr Mukavhi said for the past four years they were not concentrating much on issues to do with housing characteristics which are going to be part and parcel of this year’s census.

“For the past four years, we did not concentrate much on issues to do with the housing characteristics but when we are dealing with the population and housing census simultaneously, it means we are collecting detailed demographic information on the population and also detailed information on the household characteristics so that at the end of the day we have a rich database with regards to how our settlements are.”