2023 Grade 7 results out 

Zimsec board chairman Professor Eddie Mwenje

Remember Deketeke Herald Correspondent

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) 2023 Grade Seven results have been released.

Zimsec board chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje said the online results portal will be open today.

“The 2023 Grade 7 Examination session recorded a national pass rate of 45.57 percent. This is an increase of 5.48 percent in candidates’ performance from last year’s pass rate of 40. 09 percent.

“The increase in pass rate could be attributed to the return to the normal school calendar after the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and also the various interventions by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education in terms of teaching and learning” he said.

The Online Results Portal will be open for the viewing of results today, Friday, the 1 of December 2023 at 1500hrs.

Heads of Schools will be able to collect the results from their respective ZIMSEC Regional Offices from Monday, the 4th of December 2023.