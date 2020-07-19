Source: 22 Cimas staffers test Covid-19+ | Sunday Mail (Top Stories)

Sunday Mail Reporter

TWENTY-TWO Cimas staffers tested positive for Covid-19 and have been placed under quarantine while the Cimas High Glen Clinic has been closed after an employee at the centre was exposed to the virus.

Cimas chief executive officer Mr Vulindlela Ndlovu said a receptionist tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday during random testing. More tests were conducted after contact tracing, resulting in 21 workers testing positive for the virus before a Government Covid-19 Rapid Response Team was roped in.

Said Mr Ndlovu: “While the source of the infections is unknown, common factors among those who tested positive is that they all shared transport and/or shared workstations, computers, or telephone handsets. As a precautionary measure, all Cimas premises in Harare have been deep cleaned and disinfected. The Cimas High Glen Clinic, in a separate incident, has been closed temporarily following the exposure of a staff member to a confirmed case.”

Mr Ndlovu urged the public to embrace digital platforms and virtual means of communication.

“Where services are required and physical presence in our facilities is necessary, we continue to take precautionary measures to protect you and our staff. We also urge you to take great care, wear a mask correctly, practice social distancing and good hand hygiene,” he said.

“Covid-19 is real, and we need to support each other. It is not helpful to stigmatise victims of this pandemic. This is a highly infectious disease and anyone can catch it, and if they do, they need our support. We have also been hit hard by the inability to mourn with those that have lost their loved ones. Yesterday Zimbabwe recorded another death of a 36-year-old female from Bulawayo province.