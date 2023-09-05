Source: 244 graduate in customs laws, freight services | The Herald (Local News)

SFAAZ chief executive Mr Washington Dube

Mutsawashe Mashandure

Herald Correspondent

JUBILATION and ululations were the order of the day last week as more than 244 students from Shipping Agents Association of Zimbabwe (SFAAZ) received their certificates after completing different courses.

The graduates carried out courses which included customs legislation and freight forwarding.

SFAAZ chief executive officer Mr Washington Dube said he was confident that the new team would play key roles in fighting corruption.

“I hope that they are fighting for anti-corruption,” he said. “There are frequent scam headlines referring to individuals misusing funds intended for customs taxes, such as shipping.

“We teach and give them the tools they need to clear products since there is a lot of money involved and plenty of temptation. We also address the subject of professionalism and morality in the industry.”

ZIMRA Commissioner General Mrs Regina Chinamasa commended SFAAZ for training agents.

“Being the go-between for the customer and the exporter as well as the ZIMRA process, the clearing and supporting agent needs someone with the ability to classify items in order to complete our bills of entry,” she said.

“In order to assist in the empowerment of clearing agencies, we came here to support this project. This is the capacity building that is offered for aspirants in order to ensure that we have empowerment and agent-powered intermedia.

“We need agencies to be spotty in terms of understanding pricing. We don’t want situations where we enter erroneous information.”

SFAAZ managing director, Ms Shillah Mashire, said the graduation was important.

“While dealing with national trade, it is crucial that the items are accurately categorised by using the right terminology while collecting the duties that are subsequently paid to the State,” she said. “Also, performing duties effectively is important; otherwise, the government will lose money.”