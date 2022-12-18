Source: $24bn rehab improves road network | Sunday Mail

Sunday Mail Reporter

More than 22 000 kilometres of roads have undergone reconstruction and extensive rehabilitation this year under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme 2 (ERRP 2), with the Government shelling out over $24 billion towards this.

It adds to the 38 600km of the country’s road network rehabilitated and reconstructed last year against a target of 45 700km.

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) contributed over $7 billion towards ERRP 2.

Much of the work entailed rehabilitation of damaged roads, asphalt overlay, pothole patching and resealing.

In total, a network of 115,2km of road was reconstructed, while 171,8km were resealed and a stretch of 7 292 km got pothole patching.

More than 582km were gravelled, while bush and verge clearing was done on 5 581km of roads.

The programme was, however, affected by payment delays caused by Treasury’s directive to withhold payments to contractors, while the authorities undertook value for money audits on all public expenditure.

In August, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development directed all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to suspended payments to service providers, while it audited all payment invoices to deal with contractors who were overcharging for their services as a hedge against inflation and late payment.

Some contractors were believed to be submitting invoices for goods and services levied using parallel market rates.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Transport and Infrastructural Development Secretary Engineer Thedious Chinyanga said slow disbursement of funds was hindering the programme.

“Phase 2 of the Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Programme 2 has so far expended $24,7 billion, with Treasury contributing $17,3 billion and ZINARA $7,4 billion,” he said.

“This translates to 48,71 percent expenditure against the annual budget.

“It should be noted also that a greater part of the budget was used to pay off obligations from Phase 1.”

A major milestone of the ERRP 2 is the completion of restoration works on Cyclone Idai-damaged roads in Manicaland province.

In Harare, Granges Road in Belvedere, Knightsbridge and Glencary roads were resurfaced, while Delport Road in Epworth was constructed.

Norton Road, Galloway Road and Shukrun Road in Norton were rehabilitated, while Gudza-Tumba Way in Chitungwiza received extensive attention.

Other roads that were rehabilitated include the Harare-Kanyemba road, the Nyakasikana-Masango-Karanda road and Mt Darwin Road.

Somgolo Bridge in Lupane was completed, while construction of the Bindura-Matepatepa road, the Westgate slip lane and Lomagundi Road was done during this phase.

Government has set aside US$400 million to fund the road development programme over a three-year period. It has taken over 700km of road network from the urban councils for maintenance.

Road development is identified as a key priority under the National Development Strategy 1 infrastructure, utilities and digital economy cluster.

The ERRP started last year and will run for 36 months.