Source: 26 CCC members granted bail | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Senior Court Reporter

TWENTY-SIX CCC members accused of gathering at a Budiriro Member of Parliament Costa Machingauta’s house in Harare with intent to promote public violence were today granted $30 000 bail each by a Harare magistrate.

Magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda granted the 26 members bail after noting that the State, through its witness, conceded that there were very limited chances of interference of witness, who are police officers.

The court also noted that the 26 had no means to flee the jurisdiction of the court once granted bail.