Source: 26 CCC members’ public violence case deferred | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Senior Court Reporter

The matter of 26 CCC members accused of gathering at their Budiriro Member of Parliament Costa Machingauta in Harare with intent to cause public violence was today deferred to April 12 when they appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court.

The State led by Mr Zebadiah Bofu told the court that investigations were still ongoing and that the police needed more time to look into the matter.

The 26, through their lawyers, agreed to the postponement.

They all appeared before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.