Source: 26 Zanu PF staffers test Covid-19 positive | Herald (Top Stories)

Herald Reporter

Twenty-six Zanu PF staffers working at the party headquarters have tested positive to Covid-19 and have since gone into self-isolation, while other employees have been asked to stay home to allow for disinfection.

Zanu PF tested 154 staffers last week and the results indicated that 26 employees tested positive.

Those that are symptomatic have been advised to seek “immediate and urgent medical attention”.

In a statement yesterday, Zanu PF acting Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Patrick Chinamasa said the party was undertaking to hold periodic testing of its staff and leadership for Covid-19 to ensure a safe working environment.

He added that Zanu PF will soon embark on a rigorous programme of testing district and provincial staff for Covid-19 and disinfection of the offices.

Cde David Parirenyatwa, who was yesterday appointed as Zanu PF Acting Secretary of Health, Child Welfare and the Elderly by President Mnangagwa pending investigation into the case of Cde Cleveria Chizema who was suspended last week, will supervise the disinfection process of the party’s headquarters which will be done by health personnel.

Disinfecting offices after some people have tested positive for Covid-19 is a Government and World Health Organisation protocol.

Meanwhile, Cde Chinamasa said the President and First Secretary of the party, Cde Mnangagwa has also appointed Cde Richard Ndlovu as a Politburo member with immediate effect.

Cde Ndlovu is a Central Committee member from Matabeleland South.

Last week, the Zanu PF Politburo suspended Cde Chizema for further investigation after the security department presented a report on how internal forces are fomenting discord in the party working with some senior officials.

Speaking after the 342nd session of the Politburo in Harare last Wednesday, Cde Chinamasa said Cde Chizema was suspended after fliers printed by a former youth league official spreading falsehoods were found at her home.