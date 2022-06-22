Source: 28 drug peddlers arrested | Herald (Crime)

Crime Reporter

TWENTY-EIGHT people were arrested last Friday in Harare on allegations of dealing in or consuming illicit drugs.

A police crackdown on drug peddlers and syndicates started last year, with several peddlers arrested and their bases destroyed in raids focusing on Harare and Chitungwiza.

Those raids concentrated on Mbare, Chitungwiza, Mabvuku, Epworth, Dzivarasekwa, Glen Norah, Mufakose, Southview and Highfield.

Most were arrested while smoking mbanje, while others were caught selling sex-enhancing tablets and other illicit drugs such as BronCleer.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police had intensified their crackdown and warned drug peddlers that they will be arrested and face the full wrath of the law.

“On June 17, 2022, police in Harare arrested 28 people for illegal possession of dangerous drugs and smoking dagga in Mbare, Kuwadzana and Dzivarasekwa. The arrest led to the recovery of 18×100 ml Stilpane syrup and 20 sachets of dagga,” he said.

Last year, at least 29 people were arrested on allegations of dealing in illicit drugs such as crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as “mutoriro”, “dombo” or “guka”, marijuana and BronCleer also known as “bronco” under an ongoing operation targeting dangerous drugs.

Some of the suspects were fined on admission of guilt, but others had to appear in court.

The suspects were arrested under operation ‘No To Crystal Meth’.

In May last year, the Zimbabwe Republic Police arrested 93 drug peddlers and recovered drugs worth over $8,2 million, under the ongoing operation as they declared war on drug lords.

According to police the suspects were arrested between May 10 and 17, 2021 countrywide.

Of the 93 arrested, 26 were taken into custody while the other 67 were fined on admission of guilt.