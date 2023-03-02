Source: 3 000 drug dealers arrested countrywide | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

NEARLY 3 000 drug peddlers and dealers have so far been arrested countrywide as police continue to intensify the crackdown.

Some of the suspects who were arrested under the ongoing operation, “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances” have appeared in court where their trials are now pending.

The operation was launched following reports of rampant drug abuse, especially among the youths.

On Tuesday, police arrested 68 suspects countrywide.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the latest arrests and said the operation would continue.

“On February 28, 2023, police arrested 68 people across the country on operation, ‘No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances,’ bringing cumulative arrests to 2 970,” he said.

On February 28, again, police in Kadoma who were acting on a tip off arrested Letwin Javhure (28) and Fadzai Musindo (41) in connection with unlawful possession of 16 plastic bags containing mbanje.

The value and weight of the drug is yet to be ascertained.

Police are also targeting those selling alcoholic drinks without a licence.

Recently, police also busted a drug base in Matapi’s blocks 3, 4 and 5 where a tuckshop and a vehicle (registration number AEM 6736) were used as drug storage facilities. The tuckshop owner, besides selling illegal drugs, was also selling liquor without a bottle store or bar licence.

The ZRP recovered one 750ml crate of Black Label beer, 11 x 750ml Castle beers, two six packs of Super Chibuku beer, a crate of Chibuku scuds, one sachet of dagga, one stub of dagga, one sachet of Omeprazole capsules, one sachet of crystal meth, one bottle of colcaps syrup, four flu-stop capsules and a digital scale.

The operator of the tuckshop, Siphelani Ncube, is now being pursued by the police.

In Midlands, police arrested Innocent Jaison Chida (28) of G6 72 Athens Mine, Mvuma. The suspect was found in possession of 582g of mbanje, 26 sachets of Crystal Meth, four 100ml empty bottles of broncleer, 22 empty sachets of Crystal Meth and a digital scale used for weighing drugs.

Innocent Jaison Chida has since appeared in court and was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Elsewhere, police in Kadoma arrested a 17-year-old boy along with David Muzamo (18), Edmore Karima (18) and Ishmael Mpofu (46) for possession of large quantities of mbanje.

A 2kg plastic full of unpacked mbanje, 103 sachets of mbanje, a polythene bag full of unpacked mbanje and a 20kg sack full of unpacked mbanje were recovered from the suspects.

The arrests also come after a 31-year-old Mbare drug dealer was arrested after police raided his flat in the area last week. Simbarashe Chanachimwe, alias Dama, was found in possession of 26 sachets of mbanje and a mbanje plant measuring 1,7 metres.

Dama, who was being sought by the police in connection with unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs, was arrested following a raid that was conducted by the police at the suspect’s drug base at Block 14 Matapi Flats, Mbare Harare at around 4am.

Police also arrested Obedient Hove (24) of 201 Liconia, Whitecliff, Harare on February 21, 2023.

The suspect was found in possession of 51 sachets of crystal meth which he was selling to the community.

Meanwhile, on February 28, police arrested 501 people across the country on the operation on enforcement of route permits and time-tables for public service vehicles (PSVs).

This brings the cumulative figure of arrests to 5 172.