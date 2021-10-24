Source: 3 000 youths join Zanu PF | Sunday Mail (Local News)

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Sunday Mail Correspondent

MORE than 3 000 youths yesterday officially joined Zanu PF, as the ruling party’s youth wing intensifies its mass mobilisation drive.

The youths were recruited through the Youth League’s WhatsApp chatbot and other social media platforms.

Speaking at a ceremony to welcome the new party members at the party’s Harare provincial offices, acting youth affairs secretary Cde Tendai Chirau commended the youths for electing to join the ruling party.

“I am delighted to be here at this programme, which was initiated by the Harare Province Youth League.

“The members who have just joined made a very good decision by joining the ruling party,” he said.

Cde Chirau said the online mobilisation programme will be progressively decentralised to other provinces.

“We created what we call an automated WhatsApp chatbot and a lot of members joined using this platform.

“Harare was the first province to initiate it, with Mashonaland East and Bulawayo set to initiate it next.”

Cde Chirau said the Youth League should continue rallying behind President Mnangagwa in his quest to revive the country’s economy.

“As the Youth League we are saying that President Mnangagwa should remain in power.

“He should remain in power because he is doing a sterling job through spurring development and stabilising the economy while also capacitating industries.”

Harare province youth chairperson Cde Emmanuel Mahachi said the province was targeting to garner a 2 million-strong membership by 2023.

“As Zanu PF Harare province we have launched a programme where we are encouraging people to join the party and support President Mnangagwa. He is a visionary President and he is doing a great job, if you look at the roads being rehabilitated and the other projects he is implementing.

“The party gave us a target of mobilising 5 million members, but as the Youth League we want to mobilise that 5 million on our own.

“As Harare province we are targeting to bring in 2 million youths from the province.”