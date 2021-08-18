Source: 3 buses impounded for smuggling, flouting ban | Herald (Crime)

Asst Comm Nyathi

Crime Reporter

Police have impounded three buses in separate incidents in Mashava and along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road for smuggling goods worth R150 000 and violating the ban under Covid-19 regulations of unauthorised intercity travel.

The driver of the bus caught along the Masvingo-Beitbridge highway was arrested after being involved in a road traffic accident while carrying 20 passengers. All the drivers are expected to appear in court soon.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the bus accident was at the 101km peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road. Ten passengers were injured after the driver of a DNC Coaches bus towing a trailer, with 20 passengers on board, heading towards Beitbridge, lost control of the bus and veered off the road and overturned.

“The driver is being charged for negligent driving and violating Covid-19 regulations,” he said.

Police in Mashava impounded two buses belonging to MVI Coaches and Clarity Coaches, before arresting the drivers for smuggling and contravening Covid-19 regulations.

“The two buses were intercepted at a traffic check point at the 41km peg along Masvingo-Mbalabala Road, with smuggled goods worth approximately R150 000.

“One of the buses had 18 passengers while the other one had three passengers,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Police have from July 1 impounded 67 buses countrywide, while several people have been arrested on allegations of travelling without the required documents and violating the national lockdown measures.

Under the lockdown, intercity travel is banned except for essential purposes for which prior permission should be granted.

This came as the police urged people to comply with the regulations while the arrests came after authorities intensified the enforcement of Covid-19 control measures, with police impounding buses that are operating illegally.

Police are enforcing the ban on intercity movements in line with the Government’s recent announcement.

Any pirate taxis, mushikashika or private vehicles found to be carrying passengers during this period will be dealt with in terms of the country’s laws.