Source: 3 die as truck ploughs into pedestrians | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Writer

Three pedestrians died on the spot while a truck driver and two passengers were injured when a truck veered off the road and ploughed into four people.

The incident occurred in Mutare on 14 July.

Police on twitter, said the accident occurred at about 7:40 am along Natview-Hobhouse Road, Mutare.

“Three pedestrians who were walking by the road side died after being hit by an Ateco Benz lorry which had veered off the road to the left.

“The driver and two passengers who were on board as well as a pedestrian were injured. The bodies of the victims were taken to Victoria Chitepo Hospital for post-mortem whilst the injured were admitted at the same hospital,” read the tweet.