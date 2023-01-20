Source: 3 machete-wielding gang arrested for murder | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

POLICE in Victoria Falls have arrested three men who are suspected to be part of a machete-wielding gang that killed a gold dealer in Maphisa, Matabeleland South on New Year’s Day.

Brighton Thebe (19) of BH 57, Everton Ncube (20) of BH128, and Victor Nyoni (24) of BH128 all in Mvuthu outside Victoria Falls, were arrested on Thursday night.

Police received a tip-off and raided the trio at their places of residence.

In a statement police said eight others are still at large and a manhunt had been launched.

“On 19 January 2023 around 2am three wanted persons Brighton Thebe, Everton Ncube and Victor Nyoni of Chief Mvutu, Victoria Falls were arrested for murder whilst other eight unknown accused persons are still at large as indicated on ZRP KEZI CR 06/01/23, ” said the police.

Circumstances are that on 1 January the three were at Solace Mine, Maphisa, and teamed up with other unknown accused persons and proceeded to the mine with the intention of committing a robbery at the mine armed with machetes and axes.

Police allege that the suspects axed the now deceased to death and took his gold ore and went away.

On Thursday police in Victoria Falls received a tip-off from an informer that the three were in BH 128.

Police reacted swiftly and proceeded to BH 128 where they were arrested.

The three were this afternoon transferred to Kezi where they are expected to appear in court for murder.