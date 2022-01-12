Source: 3 nabbed over ‘stolen’ govt farming inputs | Newsday (News)

BY METHEMBE SIBANDA

POLICE in Rutenga, Masvingo province, have arrested three suspects over illegal possession of agricultural inputs sourced under the Presidential inputs scheme.

In a statement yesterday, police said the suspects were intercepted along the highway while carrying 35 bags of Compound D fertilizer worth $129 000.

“Police and other security services intercepted a Toyota Ace truck (AFK 6163) and arrested three suspects, Tavonga Chikuni (18), Maizivei Themba (33) and Maizivei Gariyakumwe (43) in connection with 35x50kg bags of Compound D fertilizer meant for Command Agriculture valued at $129 000.

The suspects allegedly bought the inputs from different farmers around Rutenga and intended to sell the inputs,” the police statement read.

On Monday, communal farmers in Hurungwe Mashonaland West province accused Zanu PF youths and Agritex officials of looting and meddling in the distribution of government-funded agricultural inputs.