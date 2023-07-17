Source: 3 suicides in Bulawayo | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

imself. The matter was reported to the police,” she said.

The third incident happened in Hopefountain outside Bulawayo and involves a recently released inmate.

“On the third incident, the now deceased Bongani Mahlobo’s father went to Douglasdale feedlot at Pinedale Douglasdale where he works on the 6th of July 2023. He left his son who had just been released from Khami Prison, alone at home. On 15 July 2023 at around 1730 hours, the father returned home, opened the door, and saw his son hanging from the roof. He used a rope to hang himself from the roof truss. A police report was made,” she said.

Inspector Ncube urged members of the public members to seek counselling whenever they encounter problems than to resort to taking their own lives. @themkhust