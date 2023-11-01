Source: 300 teachers to get housing stands | The Herald (Local News)

Thokozile Mbedzi

Bulawayo Bureau

AT least 300 teachers from Bulawayo Province are set to benefit from a housing scheme run by the Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) as part of non-monetary benefits to members.

The teachers’ lobby organisation has already secured and serviced part of the land at the Upper Rangemore suburb in Bulawayo, and has invited interested members to engage its offices for registration and negotiation of payment plans depending on the size of the stand.

Zimta Bulawayo provincial executive officer, Mr Handsome Ncube, and his delegation, accompanied by some members recently visited the new housing area and said they were excited by the development.

The teachers’ union has since engaged G.G. Construction for the servicing of stands and has so far handed over 13 serviced stands to beneficiaries.

“We are here at Vulindlela housing site to show our beneficiaries their stands. Those who have paid 35 percent of US$7 500 for 300 square metres are eligible to start building,” he said.

“Corner stands are subject to negotiation with the office for those interested. We work hand in glove with the G. G. construction company, which has done all the servicing of the stands as you can see everything is up to standard.

“ZIMTA is making things happen and we are delivering to our beneficiaries. We have some other projects that we have run and delivered in Rangemore, lrisvale, and many more.”

Mr Ncube said members were given five years to clear their instalment but said those able to pay and clear earlier were welcome. He said in the case of the 13 beneficiaries, they have managed to pay within a short time.

He said the handing over of 13 stands to beneficiaries was a sign of commitment by the organisation to transform its members and appealed to other members to come and grab the opportunity.

“We advise other teachers to come forth and visit our offices to engage with us including the newly qualified teachers,” he said.

Among the beneficiaries were Mrs Beatrice Madzwayire and Ms Nonhlanhla Mathe, who paid tribute to Zimta for facilitating the scheme saying the need to bridge the housing development gap was critical for teachers.

“We are very excited because we have been involved in some schemes that didn’t benefit us after paying some instalments and we ended up losing our monies,” Ms Mathe.

“We are grateful to Zimta and we urge all teachers to come forth because wonders are happening as we have received our stands.

“Everything is transparent and all our instalments are well managed.”

A senior Zimta provincial executive member for Matabeleland South, Mr Dumisani Ndlovu, said he was impressed by the scheme.

“l think we have struck the right chord that our members always yearned for. As Zimta, we are excited about the allocation of stands and this will go a long way in developing our membership in the region,” he said.

Zimta provincial chairperson, Ms Sehlile Thebe, said the scheme has proved that empowerment projects can deliver change to the working class.

“I call upon other colleagues to be part of Zimta because it delivers to its members. As Zimta Bulawayo Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North we have managed to break through,” she said.

“Yes, teachers are not getting enough but they are serious and through planning, we can achieve a lot as demonstrated by these pioneers.

“I believe that 300 members will come and benefit since 13 are already here, which means 287 are coming. l would like to believe that by December all the registered members would have been allocated stands,” said Ms Thebe.

She urged G.G. Construction to avail more stands, and paid tribute to pioneer members for setting the pace.

ZIMTA has said other similar projects were being run in Beitbridge, lnsiza, Hwange, Rangemore, and Mbundane.

“We have demonstrated that we are capable and Zimta can deliver. We want to leave this legacy of development, and trust to our members,” said Mr Ndlovu.