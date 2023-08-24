Source: 39 arrested for attempting to disrupt voting process | The Zimbabwean

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that a raid was conducted last night at a hotel in Harare, a location in Belgravia, in Milton Park and also in the Grange area where several communication gadgets were recovered, which include laptops, smartphones, ordinary phones, called kambudzi, modems and in the process, 39 suspects have been arrested by the police.

“These were coordinating the alleged release of election results by some civic organisations which are linked to the Zimbabwe Election Support Network, the Election Resource Centre and others,” said police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.