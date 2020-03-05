Source: 4 560 illegal miners arrested | Herald (Africa)

Crime Reporter

THE number machete gangs and other criminal elements arrested in mining communities countrywide since January this year under “Operation Chikorokoza Ngachipere” now stands at 4 560.

Police launched the operation two months ago following an outcry over machete-wielding robbers who were terrorising people in the mining communities.

At least 457 people were arrested in Kwekwe, Zvishavane and Gokwe on Tuesday, which becomes the latest haul.

On Monday, police arrested 1 061 more illegal gold panners in the Midlands Province.

National police spokesperson Assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests and said the operation was ongoing.

“Police have arrested 4 560 people between January to this week, in an operation aimed at curbing illegal mining activities and arresting criminal elements committing various crimes at mining sites all over the country.

“The latest arrests were made in Kwekwe, Zvishavane and Gokwe on 3 March 2020, where 457 people engaging in prospecting for gold without a licence, trespassing and illegal vending were nabbed.

“The operation will continue until all mining activities are conducted in accordance with the law, in a peaceful and conducive environment,” he said.

Police have been confiscating gold ore, vehicles, generators, machetes, iron bars, shovels and picks, among a range of other tools that the illegal miners were using.

The ZRP is also working with other stakeholders and suspects rounded up will be screened at police stations.

Meanwhile, 11 other people were over the weekend arrested in Chiweshe in connection with illegal mining activities.

“ZRP Chombira arrested 11 people in connection with illegal mining activities at Munguri Range, Bellrock, Chiweshe. Four of the accused persons were charged for conducting mining operations without EMA certificates while others were charged for related offences.

“Nine hammer mill engines, jack hammer, water tank, 35 litres of diesel, wheelbarrows, shovels and a water pump were recovered,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.