Source: 4 brothers stab man to death in revenge mission | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Online Writer

A 31-YEAR-OLD Lower Gweru man was on Tuesday allegedly fatally assaulted at Ntabamhlophe Business Centre, Lower Gweru by four fellow villagers who had accused him of stabbing their brother with a knife in May.

One of the assailants has since been arrested while three are on the run.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the murder of Mkhululi Dube of Mathethe Village under Chief Malisa in Lower Gweru.

He said Dube died on the spot.

“The circumstances are that on July 11 at around 3:45PM, Dube of Mathethe Village under Chief Malisa was drinking beer alone at Ntabamhlophe Business Centre, Lower Gweru. Four villagers, Thulani Ncube (34), Vumani Ndebele, Elias Sizweni and Victor Ncube all of Mathina Village under Chief Malisa approached him avenging for their brother whom they accused him of stabbing with a knife sometime in May,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said the now four assaulted Dube with a stone, a knobkerrie and also stabbed him all over the body with knives.

“Dube died on spot and the suspects left the scene,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said the matter was reported to the police at Maboleni station who attended the scene and ferried the body to Gweru Provincial Hospital.

“Thulani Ncube was arrested. We are now on the hunt for the other three suspects who are still at large and as always, we welcome any assistance we can get from the public,” said Insp Mahoko.