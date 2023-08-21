Source: 4 family members die in highway crash | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko

Online Writer

FOUR members of the same family died after a truck they were travelling in side-swiped with a bus near Hertfordshire suburb in Gweru along the Harare – Bulawayo last Thursday.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the fatal accident.

“I can confirm a fatal road traffic accident which claimed four members of the same family on August 17 around 11pm along Harare-Bulawayo Road in Gweru,” he said.

He said Visitor Makaya (50) of Bulawayo was driving a white Mitsubishi Canter lorry towards Bulawayo with three passengers.

“Upon arrival at the 264 km peg, Makaya who had been following behind the Haun haulage truck tried to overtake on a curve where he noticed a bus coming from the opposite direction. In a bid to avoid a head-on collision, he swerved to the left thereby hitting the horse of the truck which he was overtaking. As a result of the impact, his lorry was pushed to the lane of the oncoming vehicles and side-swiped with a bus that was going the opposite direction,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said Talent Makaya (49) and a child died on the spot while Visitor and the other juvenile passed on in hospital.