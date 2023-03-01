Source: 5 000 congregants expected for AFM conference | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

ABOUT 5 000 congregants are expected to converge at Baghdad Stadium in Kwekwe this Friday for the Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe (AFM) Greater Midlands Conference.

The conference which runs from 3 to 5 March is expected to bring together congregants from as far as Gweru, Gokwe, Zvishavane, Shurugwi, Kadoma, Chegutu Sanyathi and Kwekwe.

AFM in Zimbabwe president, Bishop Amos Madawo is expected to address the gathering while artistes like Dorcas Moyo, Mathias Mhere and Jonah Chivasa are expected to serenade congregants.

One of the organizers, Elder Trinos Sithole said this will be one of the first such conferences in the history of the church.

“We are having the first-ever Conference that we call AFM Greater Midlands which is one of the biggest conferences. We used to have others under different names like Midlands Central, Midlands North but this year’s conference will include other provinces hence we named the conference this way,” said Elder Sithole.

The three-day conference will be held under the theme ‘Seeking the Kingdom of God and Righteousness’, and will also see other speakers like AFM in Zimbabwe Overseer Stewart Ganyau addressing the gathering.