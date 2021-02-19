Source: 5 Domboshava gang rapists in court | Newsday (News)

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

FIVE men from Chinamhora, Domboshava, appeared in court separately this week after they were arrested for raping a girl, whose age is not given, after making her drunk.

Three of the accused persons appeared in court on Tuesday after their co-accused appeared on Wednesday and were granted $5 000 bail each by magistrate Judith Taruvinga.

Allegations are that on February 11 this year, the complainant, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, had a beer drink at one of the accused’s home. The State alleges that the complainant later lost consciousness and was gang raped until she soiled herself.

She reported the matter to the police when she regained consciousness, leading to the accused’s arrest.

Meanwhile, two Kuwadzana men appeared before the same magistrate facing a murder charge after they fatally assaulting a stranger.

According to court papers, Kelvin Dendera and Anold Shoriwa allegedly assaulted Andrew Masauko with the intent to kill him on February 14 this year. The two were remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Shambidzani Fungura appeared for the State in both cases.

