Source: 5 killed in bar brawl | Herald (Top Stories)

Asst Comm Nyathi

Crime Reporter

A member of the security services allegedly entered a bar in Mhondoro-Ngezi armed with an AK47 assault rifle and fatally shot five people on Christmas Day after being accused of proposing love to an under-age girl.

Three other people were seriously injured and are admitted at Chegutu Hospital where their condition is reported critical.

The man who was in the company of a colleague, went to drink beer at Wanganui Business Centre in Mhondoro-Ngezi, with the assault rifle holding a full magazine of 30 rounds of ammunition.

While in the bar, he was confronted by Mr Brian Mutero who accused him of proposing love to his 14-year-old daughter.

An argument ensued, resulting in some villagers joining in.

After trying to flee from the scene, villagers pursued him whereupon he, fired two warning shots in the air, but they did not stop pursuing him.

He then allegedly fired at them at random.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said investigations were still in progress and the suspect had not yet been arrested. The weapon is yet to be recovered.

Premises known as PaGreen had been cordoned off by security forces yesterday.

One of the villagers, Mr Macdonald Tagwirei, said he had been drinking beer with one of those shot, Makiwa Tsvangiwa (25), when the incident occurred.

“We were drinking beer before Makiwa decided to go to another shopping centre. After he left, I then went home and only learnt this morning that Makiwa was shot dead. I am told he was caught in crossfire,” he said.

Another villager, Mr Antony Jonas said the member of the security forces was a regular visitor at the shopping centre.

“On that day he came and gave one of the shop assistant the gun for safe keeping before he started drinking beer.

“And when he was confronted and accused of proposing love to an under-age girl, he went and took the gun.

“He fired two shots in the air.”

He said Makiwa was the first to be shot and killed. The people continued attacking him while he was fleeing and he fired more shots at them.